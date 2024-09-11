Video: The Cast of OUR TOWN Gets Ready for Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Small town USA is coming to big city NYC this fall. Tony winning director Kenny Leon has assembled a cast of 28 for the fifth Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, which opens on October 10 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

"It's been about 7 years in the waiting and making of this production of Our Town. I grew up not really understanding the play, and not seeing its true value," Leon explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Now I see it as the most important play ever written. It's about our time on the planet and being kind to each other. It's about our politics, our love, or education, our families. It's everything."

"When I got the offer, I realized that I had never read it before and I'd never seen it before! It has the most fruits of any play I have ever worked on," explained Jim Parsons, who plays the Stage Manager. "You could work on it for ten years and never present it. What an experience it is getting to go through these scenes and say these words and present these ideas."

In this video, watch as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to chat about this exciting new revival!