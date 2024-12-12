Video: The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'ABC,' 'I Want You Back' & More in A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night during NBC's A Motown Christmas special, the cast of MJ the Musical took the stage to perform a medley of “ABC”, “The Love You Save” and “I Want You Back" from the Tony-award-winning musical. Watch the full performance here!

NBC celebrated Motown’s renowned legacy with a two-hour holiday special, “A Motown Christmas,” airing Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available now on Peacock. The special includes performances featuring more than 25 Motown hits, performed by Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations.

In addition, today’s contemporary stars paid tribute to iconic Motown hits, with artists such as Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Halle Bailey, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, mgk, October London, Pentatonix, and a world-exclusive performance from the Broadway company “MJ the Musical.”

MJ is currently playing in New York at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. Since performances began in December 2021, the production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre eleven times. The North American Tour is currently playing in Detroit, MI on Halloween starring Jamaal Fields-Green. The West End production is playing at London's Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost. The Tony Award-winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in December 2024 starring Benét Monteiro, and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Detroit now until November 3rd.