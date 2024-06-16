Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Performs 'Old Friends' on the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight's the night! The 77th Annual Tony Awards are now underway!

Check out our full list of winners as it is updated live here.

The cast of Merrily We Roll Along took to the stage to perform 'Old Friends'.

Watch the full performance below:

The 77th Annual Tony Awards is now airing from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Performances at this year's Tony Awards include Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Water for Elephants. Additionally, Nicole Scherzinger, who will make her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, will perform the 'In Memoriam' segment.

BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room. Stay tuned here for all of the updates!