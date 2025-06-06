Video: Taylor Jenkins Reid Teases The Chicks Jukebox Musical on KELLY CLARKSON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her new novel, Atmosphere. However, during her appearance, she also teased a recently announced project that is sure to appeal to musical fans.

"We're taking the story of 'Goodbye, Earl,' and we are making that a jukebox musical with all the discography of The Chicks," the writer told Clarkson, explaining that its conception came after listening to the song on which the project borrows its title.

"I was like, 'This could be its own story [and] what if you use the songs of The Chicks to tell that story?'" After pitching her friend Ashley Rodger the idea, she came on board as a co-writer on the project, which is currently being developed as a film. As for the tracklist, Reid confirmed to Clarkson that The Chicks' hit song "Cowboy Take Me Away" will be featured in the musical: "Let me assure you it will." Watch the full conversation now!

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are a country band consisting of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer. Known for songs such as "There's Your Trouble," "Wide Open Spaces," "Without You," and more, the band have received 13 Grammy Awards throughout their career. Their most recent album, 2020's Gaslighter, was produced by Jack Antonoff.

Taylor Jenkins Reid is a bestselling author, having written several successful books such as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & the Six, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto Is Back. Her latest title, Atmosphere, was published in June.