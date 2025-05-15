Taylor Jenkins Reid and The Chicks Team Up for New Jukebox Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bestselling novelist Taylor Jenkins Reid is set to tackle the musical theater space. According to a new profile in Time, Reid, known for novels such as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, has penned a jukebox musical titled Goodbye, Earl. With a title that borrows from the country song of the same name, the musical will feature songs from the band The Chicks, who are also involved as executive producers.

Co-written with her childhood friend Ashley Rodger, Goodbye, Earl follows two friends who unite in an attempt to kill one of their abusive husbands. Brad Mendelsohn, Reid's producing partner, noted that the musical has "Thelma and Louise vibes."

“It’s a story about what you would do to protect your friend,” said Reid about the project. “I'm writing it from how I feel about Ashley, and she's writing it from how she feels about me. There were a lot of tears, and a lot of making each other laugh.” An official release plan, including whether the show is headed for Broadway, has yet to be announced.

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are a country band consisting of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer. Known for songs such as "There's Your Trouble," "Wide Open Spaces," "Without You," and more, the band have received 13 Grammy Awards throughout their career. Their most recent album, 2020's Gaslighter, was produced by Jack Antonoff.

Taylor Jenkins Reid is a bestselling author, having written several successful books such as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & the Six, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto Is Back. Her latest title, Atmosphere, will be published in June.