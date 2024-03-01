Video: Talia Suskauer & Graham Phillips On Axelrod PAC's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Watch as Talia Suskauer and Graham Phillips talk about bringing Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George to the Axelrod PAC and what the show means to them.

Said Suskauer on taking on the role of Dot "I think when you're playing a role that has been established and and made famous by somebody quite renowned, I think it's important to both pay homage to them and make it your own. I'm trying to [...] honor what she created but also bring my own Talia spin to Dot."

Phillips says "For people that have already seen the show and love it - they will be really magnetized by this production. [For] people that haven't seen it before, I actually think that it's an incredibly accessible version."

Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George blazes with color, light, and dance in this vivid reimagining of the beloved musical - starring Broadway favorites Graham Phillips (The Good Wife, Riverdale) and Talia Suskauer (from Broadway’s Wicked), Sunday in the Park with George begins at the Axelrod PAC on March 8 and runs through March 24.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Eamon Foley, this new production takes the audience even deeper into the mind of trailblazing painter, Georges Seurat, as he creates his pointillism masterpiece “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte.”

The show’s use of movement and cutting-edge lighting and projection design fuses with Sondheim’s transcendent score to finally give audiences a window into the soul of the artist, revealing not only how George creates but also how he loves. Experience the world through his eyes, and experience this musical in a never-before-seen way.

Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco has assembled a starry creative team to bring this glorious new Sunday to life, including music director Nate Patten, who will conduct the 11-piece orchestra, lighting designer Paul Miller, costume designer David Withrow, scenic designer Ryan Howell and projection designer Brad Peterson.