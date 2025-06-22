 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: TITANIQUE, THE LION KING, & More Perform at West End Live Day Two

Day two performances also include Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, The Addams Family, and Calamity Jane.

By: Jun. 22, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Celebrating its 20th year, West End LIVE returned to Trafalgar Square today, welcoming tens of thousands of theatre fans for a free event, presented by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre with support from the Mayor of London, partners and sponsors.

The event runs through Sunday, June 22, with a line up of over 50 top West End shows performing over two days. You can watch some highlights from Sunday's performances below: 

Disney's The Lion King 

The Producers 

Fiddler On The Roof

My Neighbor Totoro

Titanique

Calamity Jane

The Choir Of Men

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby

Lovestruck

Pop Off, Michaelangelo! 

The Great Gatsby

Six The Musical

The Diana Mixtape

Janie Dee's Beautiful World Cabarets

Bat Out Of Hell The Musical

The Addams Family

Magic Mike Live

Sabrage

Burlesque The Musical

The Frogs

Ride the Cyclone 

Showstopper: The Improvised Musical

101 Dalmatians 

This Is My Family

Oliver! 

G4

Videos