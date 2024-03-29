Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Performs 'New Money' in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby is set to begin previews on Broadway tonight! Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen & Jason Howland, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

Watch the cast perform 'New Money' in rehearsal below!

The musical is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre.

Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters, driven by complex inner lives erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.