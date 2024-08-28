Video: Stephen Schwartz and Lucie Jones Talk THE BAKER'S WIFE in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances are now underway for Gordon Greenberg’s production of The Baker’s Wife at Menier Chocolate Factory, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Joseph Stein. In an all new video, hear from Schwartz as well as star Lucie Jones, as they talk about the production. Check out the video here!

The Baker's Wife runs until 14 September.

Lucie Jones (Wicked, Waitress) and Olivier award winner Clive Rowe (Sister Act) star in this cult classic musical.

The arrival of a new Baker and his younger wife turns a provincial French village upside down in this cult classic musical from the legendary Stephen Schwartz (composer of Godspell, Wicked, Pippin) and Joseph Stein (writer of Fiddler On The Roof).

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, The Baker’s Wife is filled with some of Schwartz’s most ravishingly beautiful music, and will immerse the audience into world of Gallic charm in this first major UK revival since its West End première.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (who previously directed Barnum at the Chocolate Factory), with choreography by Matt Cole (Olivier award winner for Newsies) and designs by Paul Farnworth, this brand new production plays for a limited 10-week season.