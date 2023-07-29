Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance

Following the performance, the production hosted a Gala auction with all proceeds going directly to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

Earlier this week, the best of Broadway came out to celebrate Back to the Future: The Musical’s Gala Performance, benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Special guests included original film cast & creative team members Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Huey Lewis, Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and more.

Following the performance, the production hosted a Gala, which included an auction, with all proceeds going directly to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Back to the Future officially opens on Thursday, August 3 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Back to the Future: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

Back to the Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

We're taking you onto the red carpet of the big night below with the show's stars Casey Likes, Roger Bart, and special guests Bernadette Peters, Tony Yazbeck and more!





