Video: Shoshana Bean Previews New Song 'Let Me Believe'

Shoshana Bean is giving London audiences a special preview of her new album this weekend! In anticipation for her upcoming concert, she took to Instagram to share a preview of "Let Me Believe," which she says is one of her favorites from the upcoming LP. The new track was written with Melissa Fuller and Chris Gelbuda.

The Tony-nominee's intimate concert takes place on Sunday, September 28 at St. Martin's Theatre in London. Tickets are sold out.

Watch Bean perform the new song below, with Phil Peskett on piano and Conor Kraus behind the camera.

Shoshana Bean was most recently seen starring in Alicia Keys’ new hit Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Her portrayal of Jersey earned Shoshana her second Grammy Award nomination, second Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and a Drama Desk nomination. Her performance in The Public Theater’s Hell’s Kitchen Off-Broadway production earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination.

In 2022, she received Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress.

Her six independent studio albums and EPs have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including The Boys, Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee, and Galavant.

Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores!. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill Ted Face the Music, Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best, and filmed a solo concert special for PBS.