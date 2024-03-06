Video: See How the Habits for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway Were Made

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roundabout Theatre Company is currently presenting the new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable through Sunday, April 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

In the production, the actors wear costumes tailored by Associate Professor Darrin Pufall Purdy, director of University Theatre and Costume Design at Boise State. The opportunity to create costumes for the production came to Pufall through his field guide to the traditional habits of 12 orders of American "women religious".

Pufall shared, "There is a severe lack of resources for designers when looking for research that depicts religious life, and the clothing worn by those that live a religious life."

Doubt is directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis, starring Academy Award & Tony nominee Amy Ryan as “Sister Aloysius,” Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber as “Father Brendan Flynn,” Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller,” and Drama Desk & Lortel Award nominee Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

In Doubt, Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.