Video: See Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production

Josh Strickland, who originated the role of Tarzan on Broadway, is reprising his role at Tuacahn! Based on the popular Disney animated story and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, the production comes to life with music and lyrics by Phil Collins and book by David Henry Hwang.

Get a first look at footage below!



Tuacahn Artistic Director Scott Anderson directs the show. Tarzan will run through October 21, 2023.



Get your tickets online at Click Here or by calling 435-652-3300.