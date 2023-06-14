Video: See Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production

1
Bebe Neuwirth Will Host the 2023 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards
The Actors' Equity Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the professional theatre community, has announced that Brian Stokes Mitchell and Mary K Klinger have been added to their roster of 2023 award recipients to be celebrated at an event hosted by Bebe Neuwirth.
Ballroom Reimagining of CATS and More Set For Perelman PAC
Mike Bloomberg, Chair of the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) board of directors, joined Executive Director Khady Kamara and Artistic Director Bill Rauch to announce the span of inaugural programs at the new performing arts center at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.
Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden, and More Join PHANTOM in Italy
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. Additional casting has now been announced, including Earl Carpenter as Monsieur Andre and Bradley Jaden as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.
Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Will Dim its Lights in Honor of Tina Turner
The Broadway community honors the memory of Tina Turner, the legendary music icon who passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. On June 21, 2023, the lights of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, the former Broadway home to the hit musical based on the triumphant life story of Ms. Turner, will be dimmed for one minute at exactly 7:00PM, in her honor.