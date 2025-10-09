Video: Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close & More in New Trailer for Ryan Murphy's ALL FAIR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hulu has dropped a new trailer for All's Fair, the new legal drama series from TV guru Ryan Murphy. The trailer for the highly anticipated series showcases the all-star cast led by Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts, along with Broadway alums Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Judith Light. The series will arrive on Hulu on November 4.

The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. The series also stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

All’s Fair, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson star and executive produce. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Paulson is not new to the Ryan Murphy-verse, having starred in multiple versions of American Horror Story, Feud, Ratched, and more. Paulson's stage credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Talley’s Folly in spring 2013, the Broadway productions of Collected Stories, opposite Linda Lavin, and The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange; the Mark Taper Forum production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening; and off-Broadway in Tracy Letts’ critically acclaimed Killer Joe. In 2024, she won a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway's Appropriate.

Close has appeared in numerous projects across the stage and screen. In 1995, she won her third Tony Award for her performance as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, a role she reprised in the 2017 revival. Close is also set to appear alongside Jeremy Irons in Encore, a comedy about two aging Broadway veterans. Her next film appearance is in Wake Up Dead Man, the third entry in Rian Johnson's popular Knives Out franchise.