Video: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' Initiative

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the dynamic multi-hyphenated actor and filmmaker Sarah Ann Masse, who dishes on her role as New York Times journalist Emily Steel in the Universal Pictures film "She Said". The groundbreaking film was recently chosen as AFI's "Movie of the Year" for its "contribution to America's cultural legacy"! Sarah also shares what inspired her to create "Hire Survivors Hollywood" an initiative that works to end retaliation against survivors of sexual violence within the entertainment industry.

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of "Comedic Female Trivia", Sarah shares the importance of creating your own work as an actor! "She Said" can be currently streamed on Peacock and Amazon Prime.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss a few recent films that have brought them joy including "M3gan", "The Fabelmans", "The Menu" and more!. The audio can be found here on Broadway World and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.