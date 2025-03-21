Video: Sadie Sink Talks Singing Challenges in O'DESSA and Returning to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Friday, Sadie Sink joined TODAY with Jenna & Friends to talk about her latest projects, including the new rock musical movie O’Dessa and the Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain, which is now in previews.

Of singing in O'Dessa, the performer said the experience was not easy. "I really haven't sung in 10 years since Annie. I kind of stopped doing that [because] I have so much anxiety around singing...I always said that if the right project came along that I would challenge myself and do it." Sink's vocals are on full display in the film, which features a mix of live singing and pre-recorded tracks.

Sink set up the plot of Broadway's John Proctor Is the Villain, which is written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. "It's about a group of high school students studying The Crucible in a small, one-stoplight town in Georgia during the wake of the MeToo movement, and some parallels get drawn." Watch the full interview now, where she also opened up about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and saying goodbye to her character.