Video: Sadie Sink Joins Lorde For 'Green Light' Concert Performance

Lorde brought out recent John Proctor Is the Villain star Sadie Sink during her "Ultrasound" concert in London. They danced to "Green Light," which was heavily featured in the Tony-nominated Broadway play. The Stranger Things star danced on stage while Lorde performed the hit song off of her "Melodrama" album.

Lorde went to see John Proctor Is the Villain during their Broadway run in July. See photos from her visit here.

Lorde and Sadie Sink sharing a hug at the end of “Green Light” at tonight’s #UltrasoundWorldTour show in London.



The song is a major centerpiece in the Tony Award-nominated play ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’, which Sadie starred in. pic.twitter.com/XHqmvKWA9r — The Lorde Cult (@TheLordeCult) November 16, 2025

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.

With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor Is the Villain is a comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.