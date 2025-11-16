 tracker
Video: Sadie Sink Joins Lorde For 'Green Light' Concert Performance

The song was recently featured in John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway, which Sink Sink starred in.

By: Nov. 16, 2025
Lorde brought out recent John Proctor Is the Villain star Sadie Sink during her "Ultrasound" concert in London. They danced to "Green Light," which was heavily featured in the Tony-nominated Broadway play. The Stranger Things star danced on stage while Lorde performed the hit song off of her "Melodrama" album.

Lorde went to see John Proctor Is the Villain during their Broadway run in July. See photos from her visit here.

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.

With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor Is the Villain is a comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.


