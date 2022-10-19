Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Some Like It Hot
Click Here for More on Some Like It Hot

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Gets Ready to Heat Up Broadway

Some Like It Hot will open on December 11 at the Shubert Theatre.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for Broadway's highly anticipated new musical comedy, Some Like It Hot! As previously announced, the company will be led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, with Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams

Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall on Tuesday, November 1 and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day!





Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: First Look at All New 'Skating' Clip From Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER!Video: First Look at All New 'Skating' Clip From Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER!
October 19, 2022

An all new video clip has been released for Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! 
Video: Watch Highlights from TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway
October 18, 2022

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is now previews, and will officially open on Thursday, October 20th. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIand Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins. Get a first look at video highlights here!
Video: Watch Music Video for 'I Was Too Late' from WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEAVideo: Watch Music Video for 'I Was Too Late' from WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
October 18, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club will soon present the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons. Check out the just-released music video for 'I Was Too Late'.
Video: & JULIET Gets Ready to Turn Up the Volume on BroadwayVideo: & JULIET Gets Ready to Turn Up the Volume on Broadway
October 18, 2022

The cast of & Juliet, beginning previews on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, gave the press a sneak peek performance at the iHeart Radio performance space!
Video: First Look at TIGER STYLE! at the Writers TheatreVideo: First Look at TIGER STYLE! at the Writers Theatre
October 18, 2022

All new video footage has been released for Tiger Style!, now playing at Writers Theatre through October 30th in Glencoe.