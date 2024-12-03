Video: SNOW WHITE Official Trailer Starring Rachel Zegler

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whistle while you work! Disney has finally released the official trailer for Snow White, the live-action remake of the animated classic starring Rachel Zegler. The movie will be only in theaters on March 21, 2005.

The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. Snow White also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Martin Klebba.

The new trailer showcases the scale and beauty of the lavish production design, the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy, and a first look at the power ballad Waiting on a Wish, one of the all-new original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, alongside the well-known song "Heigh Ho."

From the producer and executive producer of “Wicked,” Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and director Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) comes “Disney’s Snow White,” a live-action musical reimagining of the studio’s classic 1937 film. Take a look at the new poster below!