Video: SHUCKED Stars Alex Newell and Caroline Innerbichler Perform 'Friends' In New Music Video

Shucked is the recipient of nine 2023 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Shucked
Get another look at Broadway's corniest new musical in their latest music video as Tony -nominee Alex Newell and star Caroline Innerbichler sing the touching duet, "Friends". Check out the video below!

In addition to the nine Tony Award nominations, Shucked has also been honored with 2 Drama Desk Awards, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations including Best Musical, and three Drama League Award nominations including Best Musical.

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked also stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, and Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy BrewerAudrey CardwellDwayne ClarkRheaume CrenshawJaygee MacapugayScott StanglandYasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki AbrahamKen Wulf ClarkTraci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

The Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms with the CD being released on Friday, June 5 and available for preorder HERE. The album is produced by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason HowlandBilly Jay Stein, and the show's composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark.



