Video: Remi Tuckman Performs 'I'm Just Brendan' from DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Alaska Thunderf*ck will return to the role of Kitty Galloway in Drag: The Musical on February 8, 2025.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
You can now watch Remi Tuckman perform 'I'm Just Brendan' from Drag: The Musical here! Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, DRAG: The Musical features a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage. Learn more about the new cast additions joinin DRAG: The Musical HERE

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness.

After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.





