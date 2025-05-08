Video: Rebel Wilson Teases JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rebel Wilson is now starring in Juliet & Romeo, a new pop musical take on the classic Shakespeare play. "I wanted to do it because it has these incredible songs," Wilson shared during a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark. In the film, the Pitch Perfect alum plays Lady Capulet, the sometimes overbearing, yet conflicted mother of Juliet.

"When I started my career on stage in Australia, I did lots of classic stuff. [This movie] makes it really accessible because all these songs build up the emotions in the story, and it's not in the traditional iambic pentameter."

She also explained how the title- Juliet & Romeo- hints at the flipped version of the story that is told onscreen. "There are some surprises in it, so it's not the usual Romeo and Juliet that you might have studied at school." Watch the full interview now!

In addition to Wilson, the twist on the Shakespearean classic features a star-studded cast, including Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, Rupert Graves, Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, and Derek Jacobi. Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward bring the star-crossed Lovers to life, with Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Nicholas Podany, and GRAMMY Award-winners, Tayla Parx and Ledisi.

The movie will be released on May 9, 2025 in the U.S. and will be coming to UK cinemas for a special one-night event on 11th June, which will include an exclusive recorded Q&A starring a dynamic ensemble of the film’s rising stars and industry veterans.

Juliet & Romeo will be the first film in an exciting movie-musical trilogy based around the real-life 1301 story that inspired Shakespeare’s greatest tale, with the world’s most famous lovers finding themselves central figures in an epic journey of battles and betrayal, the iconic duo turning the tides on history as we know it.

Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, the Juliet & Romeo Franchise finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before.

Writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart, three-time Oscar-winning production Designer Dante Ferretti, and original songs and music from GRAMMY, Evan Kidd Bogart and Justin Gray, all breathe new life into this theatrical classic.