Video: Raul Esparza Talks THE SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS On NBC New York

Four time Tony-nominee Raúl Esparza recently spoke with NBC New York about taking on the role of J.J. Hunsecker in MasterVoices’ newly revised concert edition of Sweet Smell of Success. Watch the video! The concert staging, runs November 21–22, 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

MasterVoices has announced the full cast for its concert edition of Sweet Smell of Success, based on the 1958 film noir classic that follows the toxic relationship between ruthless Manhattan gossip columnist J.J. Hunsecker, his younger sister Susan, and press agent Sidney Falco.

The Sweet Smell of Success stars Raúl Esparza as J.J. Hunsecker and Lizzy McAlpine as Susan, along with Theatre World Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy) as Sidney Falco, Noah J. Ricketts (The Great Gatsby, Fellow Travelers) as Dallas, and Aline Mayagoitia (Real Women Have Curves) as Rita all making their MasterVoices debuts.

The ensemble includes Clarisse Austin, Brian Binion, Ben Cherington, Brandon Leffler, Colby Q. Lindeman, Viviana Rincon, Brian Vaughn, Clyde Voce, and Jayme Wappel.

Featuring a jazz-driven score by Academy Award winner Marvin Hamlisch and Tony Award nominee Craig Carnelia, with a book by Tony Award winner John Guare, Sweet Smell of Success will be directed and conducted by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling with choreography by Andrew Palermo.