Video: Raul Esparza Sings 'Heaven's Changing' in Rehearsal For GALILEO

Rehearsals are underway for the new musical Galileo, starring Raul Esparza, at Berkeley Rep.

An all new video has been released featuring a preview of the song "Heaven's Changing." The show's composers and Esparza also discuss the song and the show.

Check out the video!

Galileo: A Rock Musical is performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre May 5–June 16, 2024. Press night will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

When maverick scientist Galileo Galilei makes celestial observations that challenge humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe, he’s summoned to Rome to defend his discoveries before the most powerful religious institution in the world, which is facing a rebellion of its own. Galileo is an explosive collision of science and faith, truth and power.

Helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Galileo is written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong and features an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, with choreography by David Neumann.

Raúl Esparza stars as ‘Galileo Galilei’ with Jeremy Kushnier as ‘Cardinal Maffeo Barberini,’ Madalynn Mathews as ‘Virginia,’ Christian Magby as ‘Alessandro Tarantola,” Javier Muñoz as ‘Cardinal Morosini,’ and Bradley Dean as ‘Cardinal Grasso.’



Rounding out the cast are (in alphabetical order): Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Michal Kolaczkowski, Claire Kwon, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Michael J. Mainwaring, Alexander Mendoza, Brian Ray Norris, Chase Peacock, Noah Plomgren, David Rowen, DeMone Seraphin, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, Zalah Brenae Vallien, and Adrian Villegas.

The creative team for Galileo includes Brian Usifer (Music Supervisor and Orchestrator), Roberto Sinha (Music Director), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras (Projections), Tom Watson (Wig, Hair, & Makeup), Ben Villegas Randle (Associate Director), T. Oliver Reid (Associate Choreographer), Jonathan Bauerfeld (Associate Music Director & Score Associate), Anna Grigo (Associate Scenic Design), Sarah Smith (Associate Costume Design), Vicki Bain (Associate Lighting Design), Kevin Kennedy (Associate Sound Design), Rick Steiger (Production Stage Manager), Amy Marsico (Stage Manager), Karen Evanouskas (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting).