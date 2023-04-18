Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Video: Raquel Suarez Groen Looks Back on Her PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Experience as 'Carlotta' on CBS NEWS

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on Sunday, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Following The Phantom of the Opera's final bow on Sunday, Raquel Suarez Groen, who played Carlotta since 2017, looked back on the show's history on CBS News.

"First of all, the music is incredible. We had the largest orchestra on Broadway. It's such a spectacle. I mean, the chandelier. It's such a huge production. They don't do that anymore. Sets are smaller, orchestras are smaller. They don't have as many actors onstage. The costumes alone are spectacular. So I think all of it alone just turned it into a spectacle," Groen shared.

Groen also discussed her journey with the role, going from the opera world to Broadway, adjusting to life without the show, and more. Watch the full interview below!

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on Sunday, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extened due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

Watch the new interview here:








Related Stories
Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Photos: Backstage at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from backstage and behind the scenes here!
Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars arriving for the big night here!
Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway
Watch the complete curtain call from today's final curtain call of The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.
Photos: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Takes Final Bows at Broadway Closing Night Photo
Photos: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Takes Final Bows at Broadway Closing Night
Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows here!

From This Author - Michael Major


REASONABLE DOUBT Renewed for Season Two on HuluREASONABLE DOUBT Renewed for Season Two on Hulu
April 17, 2023

“Reasonable Doubt' is from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore. Morris Chestnut (“The Best Man”) has been served to join the sophomore season, alongside series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson.
Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW TomorrowPatti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow
April 17, 2023

Patti LuPone is slated to appear on The View tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18. LuPone will discuss her new film, Beau Is Afraid, which premieres in theaters this Friday, April 21. The film also features Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, and more.
SIX: THE MUSICAL to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN TonightSIX: THE MUSICAL to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight
April 17, 2023

The cast of the tour includes Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.
Ed Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on FridayEd Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on Friday
April 17, 2023

Global superstar Ed Sheeran will release his new single 'Boat' on Friday, April 21, alongside a new music video. Last month, Sheeran returned with his new song 'Eyes Closed' - the lead single off of his forthcoming album ' - ' (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video. Watch the video trailer for the new single now!
Jordan Klepper Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekJordan Klepper Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 17, 2023

The Daily Show contributor and comedian’s debut tonight is part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchises. Tonight’s guests are Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) & Betty Gilpin (Peacock’s “Mrs. Davis”).
share