Video: Raquel Suarez Groen Looks Back on Her PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Experience as 'Carlotta' on CBS NEWS

Following The Phantom of the Opera's final bow on Sunday, Raquel Suarez Groen, who played Carlotta since 2017, looked back on the show's history on CBS News.

"First of all, the music is incredible. We had the largest orchestra on Broadway. It's such a spectacle. I mean, the chandelier. It's such a huge production. They don't do that anymore. Sets are smaller, orchestras are smaller. They don't have as many actors onstage. The costumes alone are spectacular. So I think all of it alone just turned it into a spectacle," Groen shared.

Groen also discussed her journey with the role, going from the opera world to Broadway, adjusting to life without the show, and more. Watch the full interview below!

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on Sunday, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extened due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

Watch the new interview here:



