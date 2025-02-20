Video: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Talk SNOW WHITE's Legacy in New Featurette

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Disney's Snow White, Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and director Marc Webb shed light on the legacy of the iconic Disney animated film that serves as the inspiration for the new live-action remake.

"There's so much from this animated movie that we have taken from and used in our own, a lot of it with the designs of the costumes and the designs of the set pieces," Zegler says in the video. "When you think about Snow White, there's so much iconography. Its place in history is very specific and incredibly powerful and we wanted to honor it," adds Webb.

Starring Zegler in the title role with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the new musisical journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The film is expected to further explore Snow White and her origins, along with reinventing familiar moments with the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. In addition to the music from the 1937 film, the remake also features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, and Hadestown star Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie will be only in theaters on March 21, 2025.