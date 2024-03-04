Video: Producer Hillary Rodham Clinton Featured in New SUFFS Promotional Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Secretary Hillary Clinton, who serves as a producer on Suffs, recently appeared in a promotional video for the musical, which also features writer-composer-lyricist and star Shaina Taub and several cast members, including Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Ally Bonino and Hannah Cruz. The spot also includes voiceover from Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan.

"In 1913, women in this country were not allowed to vote," says Clinton, beginning the video which explains the suffragists movement on which the musical is based.

Check out the video above!

Following a sold-out, extended run at The Public Theater, Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffs will come to Broadway this spring with former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai joining the producing team. Suffs will begin performances at the Music Box Theatre on Tuesday, March 26 and open on Thursday, April 18.

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, this new musical boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs will feature book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Jason Crystal, with associate Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin, music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody, and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray. 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Manager.

Suffs will star book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter and winner of the Kleban Prize, the Fred Ebb Award, the Jonathan Larson Grant, and the NYCLU's Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. She created and starred in acclaimed musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park, has released three solo albums, and is currently signed to Atlantic Records.

Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast will also include Christine Heesun Hwang, Chessa Metz, Kirsten Scott, Housso Semon, and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley.