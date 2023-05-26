Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42.

By:
Broadway Sessions
Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of Parade!

Performers included: Max Chernin, Florrie Bagel, Tanner Callicutt, Courtnee Carter, Emily DeMartino, Erin Rose Doyle, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Beth Kirkpatrick, Aslynn Maddox, Sophia Manicone, William Michals, Prentiss Mouton and more. 

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.





RELATED STORIES

Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Photo
Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Ben Platt chats about what made this revival of Parade so special, why this role was so important to him, and so much more.

Max Chernin Will Play Leo Frank in PARADE This Weekend Photo
Max Chernin Will Play Leo Frank in PARADE This Weekend

Understudy Max Chernin will step into the role of Leo Frank in Parade on Broadway this weekend. In Ben Platt's absence, Chernin will play the role May 19 and 20.

PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month Photo
PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Parade composer Jason Robert Brown and stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond to a White House event celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month. Learn more about how to tune in here!

Video: Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling Frighteningly Contemporary Photo
Video: Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'

Ben Platt sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring in Parade on Broadway. Platt, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the production, discussed how he loved the show for a long time and why he felt that he would be an 'authentic storyteller' for the piece as a Jewish person. Watch the video of the interview now!


