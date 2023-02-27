Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window runs through March 24, 2023 at BAM.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Just last week, BAM celebrated opening night of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan. The pair leads Hansberry's sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run.

Hansberry invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can't quite match reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-can survive Sidney's ideals.

Isaac tried to explain his feelings about the play on the opening night red carpet. "It's like falling in love. It's hard to say why! I can point to certain elements that are a mirror to things that are happening now," he explained. "There is a feeling of being fed up with it all... with trying to do the right thing but not knowing what the right thing is. There is an emotional punch that would hit me every time that I read it."

"I had never heard of this play, which feels embarrassing!" added Brosnahan. "I read it and thought it was extraordinary. Then we had an opportunity to read it out loud and it just lept off the page in ways that I couldn't have imagined. Lorraine's voice comes through all of these characters so clearly in very different ways."

Watch below as they are joined by the rest of the company to celebrate the big night!




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: Isaac & Brosnahan in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Photos: Isaac & Brosnahan in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Check out all new production photos here!
Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Ope Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Celebrate THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Opening Night at BAM
 The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window officially opened last night at BAM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!

From This Author - Opening Night

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZYVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
December 21, 2022

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy just opened and BroadwayWorld was there. We're taking you behind the scenes in this video!
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Celebrates Opening NightVideo: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Celebrates Opening Night
December 12, 2022

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot just opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can go behind the scenes of the big night in this video.
Video: Will Swenson and Company Celebrate Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISEVideo: Will Swenson and Company Celebrate Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
December 5, 2022

Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our coverage from the red carpet in the video here!
Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISEVideo: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
December 5, 2022

Last night, Neil Diamond himself surprised the crowd, as well as the cast, at opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, where he performed an impromptu rendition of 'Sweet Caroline.' Check out video footage here!
Video: The Company of AIN'T NO MO' Hits The Red Carpet On Opening NightVideo: The Company of AIN'T NO MO' Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
December 2, 2022

Last night, Ain't No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out video of the cast hitting the opening night red carpet below!
share