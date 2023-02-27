Video: Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Just last week, BAM celebrated opening night of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan. The pair leads Hansberry's sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With direction by Anne Kauffman, BAM's production marks the first major New York revival since the original Broadway run.

Hansberry invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose progressive dreams can't quite match reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-can survive Sidney's ideals.

Isaac tried to explain his feelings about the play on the opening night red carpet. "It's like falling in love. It's hard to say why! I can point to certain elements that are a mirror to things that are happening now," he explained. "There is a feeling of being fed up with it all... with trying to do the right thing but not knowing what the right thing is. There is an emotional punch that would hit me every time that I read it."

"I had never heard of this play, which feels embarrassing!" added Brosnahan. "I read it and thought it was extraordinary. Then we had an opportunity to read it out loud and it just lept off the page in ways that I couldn't have imagined. Lorraine's voice comes through all of these characters so clearly in very different ways."

Watch below as they are joined by the rest of the company to celebrate the big night!