Video: Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Wishes the UK Production Luck Ahead of Previews Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS is starts previews in London tonight! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), officially opens at the Savoy Theatre on 19 June.

It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic… So first, watch the OG Mean Girls wish the UK cast 'good luck' before the first preview tonight!

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

Working with ATG’s Creative Learning Department, MEAN GIRLS will be providing a selection of matinees for schools and community groups who otherwise may not be able to access the show. To complement this, workshops and Q&As will be made available to these groups that centre around anti-bullying and empowerment. A weekly ticket access scheme will also be announced closer to performances.

MEAN GIRLS had its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The upcoming MEAN GIRLS musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures will debut in UK cinemas in early 2024.

Originally released in 2004, the film Mean Girls has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.