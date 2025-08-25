 tracker
Video: Original HERCULES Muse LaChanze Visits West End Production

Hercules is running in London through March 28, 2026.

By: Aug. 25, 2025
LaChanze, who voiced the role of Terpsichores in the original 1997 Hercules movie musical, visited the West End stage adaptation recently. The Tony-winner greeted the performers who play the Muses, including Robyn Marshall who plays Terpsichores, after the performance.

"The first time Disney animated Black skin was here," she told them. "It's just so beautiful to see. Thank you for representing us so well."

About Hercules

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-ArmahCasey Nicholaw’s production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

The cast is Luke Brady (Hercules), as the Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), and Kimmy Edwards and Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muses); Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (in the roles of Bob and Charles), with Rhianne AlleyneLana AntoniouDaisy BarnettFelipe BejaranoSarah BenbelaidJoel BenjaminJack ButcherNicole CarlisleFrancessca Daniella-BakerMarie FinlaysonRyesha HiggsCruz-Troy HunterTravis KerryStefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan LiveseyHarriet MillierEllie MitchellSaffi NeedhamBen NicholasIngrid OliviaMatt Overfield, Patrick John RobinsonOpe Sowande and Rhys West.

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength. 

Get ready for a wise-cracking, column-shaking, underworld-rocking ride of adventure, self-discovery, and love. In tunics. 



Cast
Photos
Videos
