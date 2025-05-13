Video: Original 'Ariel' Jodi Benson Goes Behind the Scenes of THE LITTLE MERMAID - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney's Hollywood Studios is set to debut its latest stage production, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, premiering on May 27. In a heartwarming surprise, Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, delighted the cast with an unexpected visit during rehearsals, as showcased in a recent behind-the-scenes video.

The video captures Benson's emotional interaction with the cast, offering them encouragement and sharing her experiences from the original 1989 film.

This new musical adventure brings Ariel's underwater world to life with innovative puppetry, dynamic choreography, and beloved songs that have captivated audiences for decades. The production aims to blend traditional storytelling with modern theatrical techniques, creating an immersive experience for guests of all ages.