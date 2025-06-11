Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates Tony Winner Jak Malone During Curtain Call

A post-show speech was given honoring Malone durig the show's curtain call.
Operation Mincemeat celebrated newly minted Tony Award winner Jak Malone following the show's first performance after this weekend's awards ceremony. A post-show speech was given honoring Malone durig the show's curtain call.
Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside. He won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, playing Hester in Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre. Further stage credits include: Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool). Workshops include: Benny & Joon (Larry Hirchhorn); Grayson: The Musical (National Theatre). Training: BA Acting, LIPA. When Jak is not performing he’s an avid fan of horror movies, nail varnish and The Muppets.
Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is now playing at the historic Golden Theatre. Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical's Broadway (American) premiere.
In Operation Mincemeat, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.