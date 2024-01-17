Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Daniels Gear Up for City Center

Encores! productions of Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly's Last Jam, and Titanic will be presented in special two-week runs, celebrating 30 years of the Tony-honored series.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

A centerpiece of New York City Center’s 80th Season at the Center of the Arts, the Encores! productions of Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Titanic will be presented in special two-week runs, celebrating 30 years of the Tony-honored series.

See some of the stars of the upcoming Once Upon A Mattress in action as they gear up for their City Center run. Watch as Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee performs “Many Moons Ago” with Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken) and Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry) peforming, "In a Little While”.

Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Harriet Harris (Queen Aggravain), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Francis Jue (Wizard), David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent), and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) lead the cast of this beloved fairytale musical featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay ThompsonDean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The ensemble includes Shavey Brown, DeMarius R. Copes, Kaleigh CroninCicily DanielsBen Davis, Ta’Nika Gibson, Gaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Andrea Jones-SojolaPaul KreppelAmanda LaMotteKara Lindsay, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Abby MatsusakaAdam RobertsBud WeberRyan WorsingKristin Yancy, and Richard Riaz Yoder. Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the 30th Encores! series also includes the first-ever Encores! student matinees for Once Upon a Mattress (Wed Jan 31) and Jelly’s Last Jam (Wed Feb 28); Community Nights on January 26, February 23, and June 14; and ASL Interpreted Performances on February 1 and 29, and June 20. For additional information visit Click Here.

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions.

For more information and to sign up, visit Click Here. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Casting and programming subject to change.






