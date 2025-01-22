Video: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Perform From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We've got an all new sneak peek at the music from the upcoming Broadway production of The Last Five Years, featuring clips of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in the studio. The video features Nick performing “Moving Too Fast” and Adrienne performing “I Can Do Better Than That.” Check it out here!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this production will feature music direction by Tom Murray, music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi and brand-new orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown.

The Last Five Years, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.

The musical will begin performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.