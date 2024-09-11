Video: Nick Fradiani & Cast Perform 'Sweet Caroline' in Rehearsals for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside rehearsals for a A BEAUTIFUL NOISE ahead of the first performance at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) later this month. Watch the cast perform 'Sweet Caroline!'

Joining previously announced “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani, who will reprise his role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ from the Broadway production, are Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Daniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, featuring all his hit songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.”

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley’s Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village’s Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.