Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Star in New WICKED Deleted Scenes

Wicked is coming to digital platforms on December 31.
Ahead of the digital and physical releases of Wicked, ET has shared two new exclusive deleted scenes from the film.
The first scene is a deleted montage of Glinda and Elphaba enjoying their time on the train as they approach the Emerald City. The scene features a better look at the interior designs of the train itself and sees the friends snacking, reading, and napping. Watch the clip below.
Check out ET's exclusive look at a deleted scene from 'Wicked,' featuring Glinda and Elphaba's train ride to the Emerald City. 'Wicked' will be available to rent or buy on digital Dec. 31. pic.twitter.com/yjYCrwZ3iE— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 26, 2024
The second scene, which is unfinished, features Glinda and Elphaba running from the flying monkeys in the palace after Elphaba has performed the spell. Watch the new footage below.
Get an exclusive first look at an unfinished scene from 'Wicked,' that features Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) running from the flying monkeys in the palace. 'Wicked' will be available to rent or buy on digital Dec. 31. pic.twitter.com/CA6fIJJJJv— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 26, 2024
The footage is from the newly announced home versions of Wicked, which is coming to digital platforms on December 31, with the 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD coming on February 4, 2025. The extensive special feature listing includes a sing-along version, documentaries, deleted scenes, commentaries, and more. Take a look at the full list below.
Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.
The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.
The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.
