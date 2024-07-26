Video: New Teaser for THE LAST FIVE YEARS, Tickets Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Run away like it's simple, like it's right!" As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will begin performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially open on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

Tickets for THE LAST FIVE YEARS are now on sale to the general public. Watch the latest teaser for the production below!

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an “extraordinary and jubilant” (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

Additional creative team members for THE LAST FIVE YEARS will be announced at a later date.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is produced on Broadway by Seaview, ATG Productions and The Season.