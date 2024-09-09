Video: New JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Trailer; Tickets On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Bros. has just released another trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, the musical sequel to the 2019 film. The studio has also announced that tickets are now on sale for the film, which hits theaters and IMAX on October 4.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

As previously reported, the upcoming movie heavily features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. Get Happy,” “For Once in My Life” and “That’s Life" are among the songs confirmed to be featured in the movie.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson. Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

In the Batman canon, Harley Quinn (Gaga) begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the Arkham State Hospital. Find out what critics think of the film HERE.