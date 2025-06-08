 tracking pixel
THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE!
Video: Natalie Venetia Belcon Reacts to Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Buena Vista Social Cub is running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Jun. 08, 2025
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Natalie Venetia Belcon took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical' for her outstanding work in Buena Vista Social Club. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Belcon is portraying the legendary Omara Portuondo in the one of a kind Buena Vista Social Club, and is beyond honored to have won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and to have been nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Broadway credits include: Matilda (Mrs. Phelps), Avenue Q (original cast as Gary Coleman), Rent (Joanne). Off-Broadway credits include: Ahrens and Flaherty’s The Glorious Ones at Lincoln Center. She previously starred in the National Tour of Wicked as Madame Morrible. Her regional credits include: Ahrens and Flaherty’s new musical, Knoxville (adapted by Frank Galati) at AsoloRepertory Theatre, Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Belcon has had recurring and guest starring roles on a number of TV shows and featured roles in a few films. PBS Great Performances: Play On!


