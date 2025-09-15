 tracker
Video: Michael Urie Shares How He Manifested OH, MARY! Role on THE VIEW

Urie is starring in Oh, Mary! for performances through September 28 at the Lyceum Theatre. 

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Last week, Broadway's Michael Urie joined The View to discuss joining the hit play Oh, Mary! as Mary's Teacher, along with his starring role in the TV series Shrinking, for which he received an Emmy nomination. 

During the interview, Urie recalled how he seemingly manifested his casting into existence, having spoken of his love for the show only the day before being offered the part. "My partner and I were at dinner, and we were talking about Oh, Mary!...and we were like, 'Wouldn't it be fun to be in it someday?'" he remembered. "And then the next day, they called and offered me this role!"

On his Emmy nomination for Shrinking, Urie shared that the nod has "started to cure my imposter syndrome...I get to be on this awesome show [with] the most amazing writing and directors and crew... so to be recognized amongst all of television is really an honor."

Alongside Jinkx Monsoon in the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, Urie is currently starring in Oh, Mary! for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre. Later this fall, the actor will star in an off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II at the Astor Place Theatre. Performances will begin Tuesday October 28th, with Opening Night set for Monday November 10th.

Written by Tony Award-winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam PinkletonOh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.



