Video: MiMi Scardulla Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Gypsy & Baby

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club star MiMi Scardulla introduces her snuggle pups, Gypsy and Baby!

What's her routine like as a Broadway performer/pet mom? "I am the morning walk mom! We wake up, have a cup of coffee and snuggle. Then we leash up and go for a walk around the block. If it's a two-show-day, I come home and I play with a ball or give them a toy so that they can get some energy out. Then I go to do the show."

MiMi's other credits include: A Beautiful Noise, Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls, We are the Tigers, and The Heart of Rock and Roll.