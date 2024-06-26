Video: Meet the Cast of OH, MARY! on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I laughed my ass off reading it, but more than that, this is a play that loves theatre so much," Sam Pinkleton recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's such a play. It felt like it was written to be done! I came in ready to go, so excited. It's been a really athletic experience in the best way."

The play was Oh, Mary!, and it's coming to Broadway this summer!

"It happened like molasses. It was like, 'How would you feel about Broadway?' And I was like, 'Well, yeah of course...' Then it just keep progressing and I woke up... and now we're on Broadway," said creator and star Cole Escola.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld meets the cast and creative team!