Video: Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Talk the Return of GROUNDHOG DAY

The award-winning musical, Groundhog Day returns to London this year following its world premiere in 2016.

Groundhog Day is directed by Matthew Warchus, with book by Danny Rubin, and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Andy Karl will reprise his Olivier Award-winning role as the cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors in a 12-week run at The Old Vic from 20 May-12 August with a press performance on Thursday 08 June.

Below, check out an all new video of Minchin and Warchus talking about the show!

Taking on the role of reporter Rita Hanson will be Tanisha Spring. Joining Spring and Karl will be Jasmin Colangelo (swing/puppetry captain), Kelly Ewins-Prouse (swing/dance captain), Kamilla Fernandes (ensemble (Debbie)), Aimée Fisher (ensemble (Joelle)), Zack Guest (swing), Nick Hayes (ensemble (Ralph)), Jacqueline Hughes (ensemble (Piano Teacher)), Ashlee Irish (ensemble (Larry)), Chris Jenkins (ensemble (Gus)), Andrew Langtree (ensemble (Ned Ryerson)), Billy Nevers (ensemble (Fred)), Eve Norris (ensemble (Nancy)), Mark Pearce (ensemble (Sheriff)), Ben Redfern (ensemble (Buster)), Tanisha Spring (Rita Hanson), Durone Stokes (ensemble (Deputy)), Alex Stoll (ensemble (Billy)), Jez Unwin (ensemble (Jenson)), Annie Wensak (ensemble (Mrs Lancaster)), and Matthew Whennell-Clark (swing/assistant dance captain).

The show is set to include choreography by Lizzi Gee, set and costume by Rob Howell, orchestration, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, illusions by Paul Kieve, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding and additional movement by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Will Burton, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer.

The associate directors are Paul Warwick Griffin and Nik Ashton, and the assistant director is Natalie Gilhome, with associate choreography by Helen Siveter, associate set by Bec Chippendale and Megan Rouse, costume supervision by Zoë Thomas-Webb, hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates, and prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props. The assistant musical supervisor is Jack Hopkins, with associate lighting by Chris Hirst and associate sound by Jay Jones.

Groundhog Day is running at The Old Vic from 20 May to 12 August.