Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Talk the Return of GROUNDHOG DAY

The musical will have a 12-week run at The Old Vic from 20 May-12 August.

Mar. 30, 2023  

The award-winning musical, Groundhog Day returns to London this year following its world premiere in 2016.

Groundhog Day is directed by Matthew Warchus, with book by Danny Rubin, and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Andy Karl will reprise his Olivier Award-winning role as the cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors in a 12-week run at The Old Vic from 20 May-12 August with a press performance on Thursday 08 June.

Below, check out an all new video of Minchin and Warchus talking about the show!

Taking on the role of reporter Rita Hanson will be Tanisha Spring. Joining Spring and Karl will be Jasmin Colangelo (swing/puppetry captain), Kelly Ewins-Prouse (swing/dance captain), Kamilla Fernandes (ensemble (Debbie)), Aimée Fisher (ensemble (Joelle)), Zack Guest (swing), Nick Hayes (ensemble (Ralph)), Jacqueline Hughes (ensemble (Piano Teacher)), Ashlee Irish (ensemble (Larry)), Chris Jenkins (ensemble (Gus)), Andrew Langtree (ensemble (Ned Ryerson)), Billy Nevers (ensemble (Fred)), Eve Norris (ensemble (Nancy)), Mark Pearce (ensemble (Sheriff)), Ben Redfern (ensemble (Buster)), Tanisha Spring (Rita Hanson), Durone Stokes (ensemble (Deputy)), Alex Stoll (ensemble (Billy)), Jez Unwin (ensemble (Jenson)), Annie Wensak (ensemble (Mrs Lancaster)), and Matthew Whennell-Clark (swing/assistant dance captain).

The show is set to include choreography by Lizzi Gee, set and costume by Rob Howell, orchestration, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, illusions by Paul Kieve, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding and additional movement by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Will Burton, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer.

The associate directors are Paul Warwick Griffin and Nik Ashton, and the assistant director is Natalie Gilhome, with associate choreography by Helen Siveter, associate set by Bec Chippendale and Megan Rouse, costume supervision by Zoë Thomas-Webb, hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates, and prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props. The assistant musical supervisor is Jack Hopkins, with associate lighting by Chris Hirst and associate sound by Jay Jones.

Groundhog Day is running at The Old Vic from 20 May to 12 August.





Related Stories
Video: Watch Brian Cox and Alan Cumming on CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo
Video: Watch Brian Cox and Alan Cumming on CARPOOL KARAOKE
Brian Cox and Alan Cumming are featured in the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: the Series! An all new preview has been released for the episode, featuring the Scottish duo performing 'Wannabe' by the Spice Girls, and more.
Full Cast and Creative Team Join BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Join BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN
The full cast and creative team have been announced for world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell.
Nearly Half of UK Theatre Staff May Quit Over Poor Audience Behaviour, Survey Reveals Photo
Nearly Half of UK Theatre Staff May Quit Over Poor Audience Behaviour, Survey Reveals
A new survey from theatre union Bectu has uncovered the extent of anti-social behaviour from theatre audiences, with many respondents agreeing it has worsened and become more extreme in nature following the pandemic. 
Photos: Bobby Cannavale Pays A Visit To THE LION KING On Broadway Photo
Photos: Bobby Cannavale Pays A Visit To THE LION KING On Broadway
Acclaimed actor Bobby Cannavale attended The Lion King on Broadway Wednesday, March 29, 2023. See a photo from his visit as he checks in with stars L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa) and Tshidi Manye (Rafiki).

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Charlotte St. Martin on the Tony Awards' Uptown Move- 'A Lot of Great Things Are Going to be Happening'Video: Charlotte St. Martin on the Tony Awards' Uptown Move- 'A Lot of Great Things Are Going to be Happening'
March 28, 2023

The Tony Awards are moving uptown this year and Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin is telling us about why the change matters in this exclusive video interview!
Video: NYC Students Are Learning About the Business of Broadway with the Broadway League's Shadowing ProgramVideo: NYC Students Are Learning About the Business of Broadway with the Broadway League's Shadowing Program
March 28, 2023

Students from across New York City are taking part in The Broadway League’s 11th annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program- a unique behind-the-scenes theatre experience, learning about non-performance careers in commercial theatre. Watch as we catch up with two of them, plus Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin to hear all about it!
Video: SWEENEY TODD Opening Night Brings Out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Len Cariou And More!Video: SWEENEY TODD Opening Night Brings Out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Len Cariou And More!
March 27, 2023

See video from inside opening night below as original Sweeney, Len Cariou, Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga turn out to celebrate the Sondheim classic!
Video: Watch Eric Adams Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil 'Kander and Ebb Way' with Lin-Manuel MirandaVideo: Watch Eric Adams Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil 'Kander and Ebb Way' with Lin-Manuel Miranda
March 25, 2023

Watch Mayor Eric Adams give a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveil the sign renaming 44th Steet “Kander & Ebb Way”, and the Manhattan School of Music perform the iconic Kander & Ebb song “New York, New York' in honor of the first preview of NEW YORK, NEW YORK.
Video: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER RehearsalVideo: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER Rehearsal
March 24, 2023

An all new rehearsal trailer has been released for Wiltshire Creative and New Wolsey Theatre's Brief Encounter by Noel Coward, presented in association with Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. Check out the video here!
share