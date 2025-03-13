Video: Marisha Wallace Performs 'Maybe This Time' From CABARET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new video has been released of Marisha Wallace performing 'Maybe This Time' from Cabaret as part of the The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals. Marisha Wallace stars as Sally Bowles, alongside Billy Porter as Emcee, in the London production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club until 24 May 2025. Check out the video!

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals brought together theatre’s biggest shows all on one stage to mark 30 years of The National Lottery supporting and funding over 20,000 theatre related projects. Filmed in front of an audience of over 12,000 at AO Arena Manchester in January, The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals airs on BBC One and iPlayer on 22nd March at 18:50.

The Cabaret cast also includes Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young.