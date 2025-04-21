Video: Mandy Patinkin Surprises Ben Platt at 2025 Sondheim Award Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Mandy Patinkin surprise Ben Platt and singers by joining his own tribute performance of "Sunday" at Signature Theatre's 2025 Sondheim Award Gala. Check out the video!

Signature's Sondheim Award Gala honors individuals who have made important contributions to the American Musical Theater. This spring, Signature celebrated Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin.

A frequent collaborator with Stephen Sondheim, Patinkin is perhaps best known for originating the role of Georges Seurat in Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George, starring opposite 2011 Stephen Sondheim Award winner Bernadette Peters. Patinkin also appeared in the 1985 concert production of Follies at Lincoln Center, his lauded performance preserved in the documentary Follies in Concert.

In addition to his Tony Award-winning performance in Evita, Mandy Patinkin is known for his onscreen work in Showtime's Homeland, his Emmy Award-winning performance in Chicago Hope, and his portrayal of Inigo Montoya in the beloved film The Princess Bride.