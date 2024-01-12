Video: Mandy Patinkin Sings 'Carefully Taught/Children Will Listen' Mashup

Patinkin shared "From two songs that are so powerful to me in these times."

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Mandy Patinkin sang Oscar Hammerstein's 'You've Got To Be Carefully Taught' from South Pacific, and Stephen Sondheim's 'Children Will Listen' from Into the Woods.

Watch below! 

About Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theatre, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist.
In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd

Webber's Evitaand was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest,Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

In 1989, Mandy began his concert career at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in New York City. Since then he has toured (and continues to tour) his various solo concerts across North America, in London's West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. His newest solo concert is Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018, debuting here at NYC's Connelly Theater.

In addition to solo concerts, Mandy has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, touring the US, Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkinwhich has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; Bridges, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; and most recently, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, directed by Susan Stroman.

Mandy has appeared in many feature films, includingLife Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, andMaxie.

In television, Mandy won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series, "Chicago Hope," and starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me." Currently, he can be seen in the Award-winning Showtime Original Series "Homeland" as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Mandy released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. Recently on the Nonesuch label, Mandy recorded his newest albums Mandy Patinkin: Diary January 2018 andMandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018. Also with Nonesuch are Experiment,Oscar & Steve, Kidultsand Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998 he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshenwon the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis(Germany's equivalent of the Grammy Award).

As diverse as his professional life has been, Mandy's education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart including Brady Campaign, PAX, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute, and ACLU. Mandy is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.






