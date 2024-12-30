Video: Lorna Courtney Sings 'Corner of the Sky' at MCC MISCAST23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now take a look at back at MCC Theater's MISCAST23! Watch Lorna Courtney performing 'Corner of the Sky' from Pippin here!

MCC's annual event, MISCAST23 took place on April 3, 2023 and honored Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval.

The show included: "The Wizard and I"- Ben Platt; "Corner of the Sky"-Lorna Courtney; "I Could Have Danced All Night, Wouldn't It Be Loverly"- Joy Woods; "Man Up"- Dylan Mulvaney; "Colors of the Wind"- Jose Llana; "If Ever I Would Leave You"- NaTasha Yvette Williams; "Ladies Who Lunch"- Jordan E. Cooper; "Who I'd Be"- Rachel Zegler; "Bring Him Home"- Eleri Ward; "Heaven on Their Minds"- LaChanze; "The Phantom of the Opera"- Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban; "Crazy Rolling"- Bonnie Milligan.