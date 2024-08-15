Video: Lorin Latarro Unpacks Her 3-Broadway Show Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lorin Latarro is having a hat trick of a Broadway season, and she's not upset about it. Since the perfromer-turned-choreographer made her Broadway choreography debut with 2012's Scandalous, she's been back to create movement for seven more Broadway shows.

In addition to her incredible work on this season's revival of The Who's Tommy and her 80's-inspired movement for The Heart of Rock and Roll, Lorin just celebrated another opening night- for Once Upon a Mattress.

"Half of America has done Mattress in a high school. It's sort of like Into the Woods that way, where they know it every word. But I think the simplicity of the story [is what people love," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "There's something about the simplicity of a fairy tale that you grasp on and you're with it the whole time."

Following the revivals debut as a part of the New York City Center Encores! 2024 season, it's getting its happily ever after with a Broadway run at the Hudson Theatre, before moving to LA for a limited run in December.

"I hope that everyone comes to see Mattress. It is joy fest. You will be laughing until you're crying. And it means a lot to me that families are coming to the theatre, because they are our future. If those kids come to the theatre like I went to see Annie, and fall in love, then we have the next generation of people coming to and making theatre."

Watch in this video as she chats more about her creative process, why she adores her Mattress cast, and so much more!