Video: Loren Allred Performs 'Tightrope' From 'The Showman Sessions'

Loren Allred, best known for being the secret singer behind Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, has shared her rendition of Tightrope, the fourth and final song off her upcoming EP, The Showman Sessions. The cover is a soulful, jazz-infused ballad that brings new depth to the beloved song.

“Before The Greatest Showman was greenlit, I recorded a demo of Tightrope for Michele Williams," says Allred. "I wanted to approach this interpretation as a jazz standard, believing that live instrumentation would highlight just how classic and beautiful this Pasek and Paul song is. I spent months with Dan Edinberg refining it, wanting to get every detail just right, and it’s something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Tightrope follows the recent releases of A Million Dreams and Rewrite The Stars, both of which have been steadily gaining streaming momentum. The Showman Sessions first kicked off in 2024 with Come Alive, featuring Scott Hoying, and now, with all four songs released, the project shines a spotlight on Loren’s early contributions to The Greatest Showman.

While best known as the voice behind the platinum hit Never Enough, Loren also contributed the majority of the female demo vocals that shaped the creation of the final soundtrack—aside from This Is Me. This collection offers a fresh take on the songs she originally demoed for the film, celebrating her undeniable impact on one of the most successful soundtracks in history. Produced by acclaimed artist and producer Dan Edinberg (Lalah Hathaway, Anderson .Paak), The Showman Sessions marks the final chapter in Loren’s Greatest Showman journey before she moves on to new music.

Allred's renditions showcase inspiration from icons like Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan and Sarah Vaughan. Blending timeless vocal styles, she offers a tribute to the artists who shaped her musical journey. These reimagined songs are a tribute to the songwriters Pasek and Paul, whose songs stand the test of time. The songs were recorded live with Edinberg playing violin, cello, keys, and bass. Dan brought a 70s and early 80s vibe to the live recording.

In 2014, Allred caught the eye of the songwriters to the film The Greatest Showman. She voiced the demos for beloved songs from the soundtrack, A Million Dreams, Tightrope, Rewrite the Stars and Never Enough, all while also being a part of the ensemble vocals on the soundtrack, where you can hear her signature riffs on every other song. While the emotional power ballad, Never Enough was written for the actress Rebecca Ferguson to sing, the director, the songwriters and Ferguson herself agreed that Loren’s vocals were irreplaceable and deserved a place in the film. This decision led to Ferguson lip sync of Allred's vocals for the song Never Enough, pushing Allred's voice into the forefront.

After a 5-year absence from the music business, Allred came back with a vengeance. Her appearance on BGT in 2023 shot her to fame in the UK. Her first big national performance of Never Enough, where she revealed for the first time she was the original singer of the song, earned Allred a standing ovation and a new legion of fans. She followed that up with a performance of Never Enough on the American version of BGT, AGT.

The Greatest Showman was the hit 2017 musical extravaganza starring Hugh Jackman. It was recently announced that a stage adaptation of the musical, with new songs by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will premiere at ATG Entertainment’s Bristol Hippodrome in Spring 2026. The book is by Tim Federle, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony® Award-winning Casey Nicholaw. Learn more about the production here.